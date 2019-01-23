Meet the award-winning astrophysicist who wants to make science more diverse

"I hope it will help," said Bell Burnell, speaking with CNBC Make It at the 2018 Breakthrough Prize ceremony in December, "because I think diversity makes the subject stronger."

Currently, according to the Institute of Physics, women make up 22.2 percent of students taking A-level physics. That number is the highest percentage of female entries since 2009. But Bell Burnell, who was the only woman in her honors physics class during her undergraduate study at the University of Glasgow, remembers when the numbers were far worst.

Like many people who find themselves as one of very few in their field, Bell Burnell says she developed impostor syndrome during her graduate years at Cambridge, and often questioned whether or not she belonged in the field. "I was really overawed when I turned up at Cambridge, because they all seemed very suave, very confident, very clever and I reckoned they'd made a mistake admitting me," she says.

But rather than running away as a result of this feeling, Bell Burnell made it her duty to work twice as hard in the classroom. "It was pressure I put on myself," she says. She felt that if they threw her out, at least she knew she gave the university her best shot.

Her dedication to work hard and attention to key details is what she believes led to her discovery of the first pulsar. And though she didn't receive the initial credit she deserved for her work, Bell Burnell says she didn't develop any resentment as a result.