3 things to do if you're offered a promotion without a raise

Roughly 39 percent of HR managers today say it's common for their company to offer employees a promotion without a raise, according to data from the staffing firm OfficeTeam. That's a 17-point increase from HR managers who said the same in 2011.
While receiving a promotion without extra pay isn't ideal, career expert Lindsey Pollak says it can be okay to accept this deal — if the new promotion is in alignment with your long-term goals.
"If it is tremendously valuable to you to have that career title because of your career profile and the job you want next, then I don't think you should not accept," she tells CNBC Make It. But Pollak warns that this situation should be temporary.
Below, Pollak and Monster.com career expert Vicki Salemi outline three things you should do now if you're offered a promotion without a raise: