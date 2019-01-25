3 things to do if you're offered a promotion without a raise

If you work for an organization where finances are tight, then it's likely common for promotions to be offered without additional pay. But that doesn't mean you should avoid initiating the conversation.

In fact, Pollak says when you are first offered the promotion you should ask your boss for an exact date when you can revisit the conversation about compensation. She says you can tell your boss something like, "I am very happy to take on this additional title and role, but in six months I would like for us to revisit the compensation component."

Salemi agrees and says that whenever you have the discussion around pay, you should be sure to have the conversation in person or over the phone, rather than via email or text.

"The key is to just do what you can because at some point it is out of your control" she says. "But, what you can control is checking in, staying on top of your pay, following up and keeping track of your accomplishments."

She adds that "how your boss reacts could be more motivation for you to just look for another job."