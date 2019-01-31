Here's how much money the winners—and losers—of this year's Super Bowl will take home

On Sunday, the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will face-off in the Super Bowl, and the winning team will walk away with more than prestige, the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy and some new bling.

For the championship game alone, members of the winning team will receive $118,000 each, per the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.

Both the Patriots and the Rams have already earned $83,000 per player in postseason play. That number includes $29,000 for the divisional playoff and $54,000 for the conference championship. So each winner could go home with a total of $201,000.

Players on the losing team won't go home empty handed, though: Each will receive $59,000 for Sunday's game. With the rest of the postseason earnings, the individual total playoff bonus could total $142,000.

Postseason pay is egalitarian, meaning the starters, backups, and injured players all take home the same amount, as long as they've spent at least three games on their team's active or inactive list.

For highly paid players such as Tom Brady, Todd Gurley and Rob Gronkowski, $201,000 amounts to just a fraction of what they make in a year. Aaron Donald, the highest-paid player in the Super Bowl, earns an average annual salary of $22.5 million.

But for other players, such as Rams wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, who earns an average annual salary of $480,000, the bonus can be significant. If the Rams win, that's a 42 percent boost to Hodge's average annual earnings.

