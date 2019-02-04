BJ's is selling a $62 bucket of pancake mix that weighs 28 pounds and lasts 10 years

If you thought Costco's $90 tub of mac-and-cheese was epic, wholesale club BJ's has three words for you: hold my beer.

BJ's is selling a 28-pound Augason Farms Buttermilk Pancake Mix Pail for $61.99 in its "emergency food" category. "Great way to add calories to your food storage!" the website declares.

All you need to do is add water to get cooking and you can use the mix as a base for pancakes, biscuits, muffins or waffles. You could even stir in fruit and prepare banana bread or scones.

The entire bucket contains 275 servings, with each serving comprised of 3-4 pancakes, depending on size. That means an entire bucket makes between 828 and 1,100 pancakes, according to a BJ's spokeswoman. So your cost per pancake comes out to less than 8 cents.

The mix has a shelf life of up to 10 years when stored unopened in a cool, dry place. Once open, pancake mix generally lasts 12 months at room temperature when stored in an airtight container, according to shelf-life guide site StillTasty.com.

Though the pail is not available in stores, BJ's currently offers free shipping on select items and, once ordered, it should arrive within 5-7 business days. The site also offers a whole range of other foods for your bunker, including a 42-pound bucket of long grain brown rice ($65) and 4 pounds of freeze-dried fruit ($195).

There are no reviews yet for the pancakes on BJ's site, but four reviewers on AugasonFarms.com — where the pail is available for $75 — gave the mix full marks. Augason Farms bills itself as a leader in "emergency food storage, survival gear, and water storage."

And if you're looking for toppings, Costco sells a 7-pound bucket of Nutella and 40-pound bucket of honey. Don't forget the slightly over 2-pound bottle of Kirkland organic pure maple syrup — a "big cult item," according to experts.

