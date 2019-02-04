The Patriots just won the Super Bowl—here's how much money each player will take home

On Sunday, the New England Patriots faced off against the Los Angeles Rams in the 53rd Super Bowl. The Patriots came out on top, leading the Rams 13 to 3. The franchise not only clinched its sixth Super Bowl win but is now tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most championships in NFL history.

As champions, each player on the Patriots will receive a $118,000 bonus check for the game, per the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.

Both the Rams and the Patriots had also already earned $83,000 per player in postseason play. That number includes $29,000 for the divisional playoff and $54,000 for the conference championship. So each winner on the Pats will go home with a total of $201,000.

Though they lost, Rams players don't leave empty handed: Each will receive $59,000 for Sunday's game. With the rest of the postseason earnings, the individual total playoff bonus will total $142,000.

Postseason pay is egalitarian, meaning the starters, backups, and injured players all take home the same amount, as long as they've spent at least three games on their team's active or inactive list.

For highly paid players such as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, $201,000 amounts to just a fraction of what they make in a year. But for other players, such as 25-year-old defensive end Jonathan Jones, who earns an average annual salary of $543,333, the bonus can be significant. The Super Bowl win boosts his yearly earnings by more than 35 percent.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: Here's what the lowest paid player in the Super Bowl makes