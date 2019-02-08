The top 10 companies hiring the most work-from-anywhere jobs

While remote work might get you dreaming of traveling the world while earning a steady paycheck, the reality might surprise you.

Almost 95 percent of remote roles actually require workers to be based in a certain location, ensuring employers can gather workers together for all-hands meetings or even comply with local tax codes, according to FlexJobs, a remote jobs listing site.

But there are a small percentage of companies who don't care where you do the work as long as you do it.

FlexJobs recently analyzed listings posted last year from the more than 51,000 companies in its database. It discovered a selection of businesses offering coveted "work-from-anywhere" positions in a range of fields, including information technology, education and marketing.

Common listings run the gamut from front-end developers to positions as project managers, content writers, translators, and online teachers, FlexJobs found.

If becoming a digital nomad sounds enticing, check out FlexJobs' ranking of the top 10 companies offering the most work-from-anywhere listings.