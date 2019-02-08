VISIT CNBC.COM

The top 10 companies hiring the most work-from-anywhere jobs

While remote work might get you dreaming of traveling the world while earning a steady paycheck, the reality might surprise you.

Almost 95 percent of remote roles actually require workers to be based in a certain location, ensuring employers can gather workers together for all-hands meetings or even comply with local tax codes, according to FlexJobs, a remote jobs listing site.

But there are a small percentage of companies who don't care where you do the work as long as you do it.

FlexJobs recently analyzed listings posted last year from the more than 51,000 companies in its database. It discovered a selection of businesses offering coveted "work-from-anywhere" positions in a range of fields, including information technology, education and marketing.

Common listings run the gamut from front-end developers to positions as project managers, content writers, translators, and online teachers, FlexJobs found.

If becoming a digital nomad sounds enticing, check out FlexJobs' ranking of the top 10 companies offering the most work-from-anywhere listings.

Cactus Communications

About the company: Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Cactus Communications provides communication services to pharmaceutical and device companies, as well as academic societies, researchers, universities, and publishers. It handles transcription as well as scientific and academic editing. It also leads English-language workshops.

Positions commonly hired: Editors for philosophy, business, biochemistry and anthropology publications

Appen

About the company: Founded in Australia, Appen is a technology services company that operates in 130 countries and says it counts multiple Fortune 500 companies as clients. It helps these businesses improve their products with its human-annotated data.

Positions commonly hired: Foreign language computational linguists; social media and web search evaluators

Landi English

About the company: Based in China, Landi English is an online education company specializing in teaching Chinese students to speak fluent English.

Positions commonly hired: English-language teachers and ESL tutors

Gun.io

About the company: Based in Nashville, Tenn., Gun.io helps other businesses, such as Cisco, Tesla, Amazon, Zappos and Lonely Planet find and hire highly-skilled freelance software developers.

Positions commonly hired: Developers with experience in Python, Javascript, Flask, Django or Drupal

Wikimedia Foundation

About the company: The Wikimedia Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, Calif., that operates and supports the online reference project Wikipedia as well other free-knowledge services like Wikiquote and Wikibooks.

Positions commonly hired: Marketing directors, software engineers and financial systems analysts

Xapo

About the company: Created in Hong Kong to provide services related to the digital currency Bitcoin, Xapo runs a Bitcoin wallet that allows people to make purchases using the currency on their phone or with its debit card.

Positions commonly hired: Business operations managers, business support managers and branding analysts

Auth0

About the company: Auth0 provides clients with a platform that authenticates millions of logins on a daily basis. Clients (such as Dow Jones, Harvard Medical School and PBS) use its platform to connect apps, select identity providers, establish rules, add users, customize login pages and access analytics.

Positions commonly hired: Full-stack engineers, senior sales engineers and enterprise account executives

Clevertech

About the company: Based in New York City, Clevertech is an information technology and services company that creates custom solutions for product launches. These have included: iOS and Android apps, web applications and bespoke e-commerce. It says its client list has included Viacom, Barclay's, Bloomberg and Comcast Ventures.

Positions commonly hired: Ruby on rails tech lead, blockchain engineer, and senior backend data engineer

Toptal

About the company: Toptal is a online labor marketplace that connects freelancers with startup organizations in the Silicon Valley (where it is based) and countries around the world, including Asia and Europe. Many technology companies use its database to find specialized developers and software engineers as well as finance professionals who can help with scaling their businesses.

Positions commonly hired: Editors, product managers, and recruiters

MonetizeMore

About the company: MonetizeMore is a Canadian company that helps websites monetize themselves using technologies it has designed to boost ad revenues. It says it is one of a handful of companies in North America to be certified as a Google AdSense Partner.

Positions commonly hired: Web developers, customer support specialists and UX researchers

