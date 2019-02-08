Older millennials are more on top of their credit scores than everyone else

Millennials often, and unfairly, get a bad rap for how they deal with money. In one of the many ways they're actually doing quite well, they're impressively on top of their credit scores — especially older millennials.

Almost nine of 10 older millennials, those ages 30 to 38, have checked their credit score at least once, according to a new poll by CreditCards.com. That's a better showing than any other age group.

And those who are looking up their score are checking in regularly. Almost 45 percent have checked their score within the last three months.

The rise in the number of millennials who're monitoring their credit scores can be attributed, in part, to the numerous products advertising how easy it is to check your score, John Ulzheimer, an expert on credit scores and credit scoring, tells CNBC Make It.

"There are so many meaningful things that rely on a credit score as a basis for things like terms and even the decision someone is making about you," Ulzheimer says. At this point, he says, "it's almost a financial irresponsibility not to have some idea what your credit score is."

Over 80 percent of all millennials report having checked their score at least once. "I think it's a pretty healthy percentage, given how, 10 years ago, you had to buy credit scores," Ulzheimer says.