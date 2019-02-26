Warren Buffett on wealth inequality: 'A rich family' takes care of its own and the US should too

"The question is, What happens to the person who's a decent citizen, doesn't have market skills? And we can solve that," Buffett said.

"A rich family can handle if they've got six children and one of them isn't as good in the market ... is just good in every other personal quality. They take care of him," Buffett said. "So we can take care of people and we should. But we shouldn't screw up the market system."

Indeed, Buffett will give away the majority of his wealth as part of The Giving Pledge, an organization he co-founded with Gates to encourage wealthy individuals to publicly commit to significant philanthropy efforts.

Gates has also said he supports capitalism as a fundamental economic structure but, like Buffett thinks the wealthiest individuals ought to take care of those who are less fortunate.

"Now you can say I'm biased because this [capitalist] system has worked very well for me, and I feel — I plead guilty to that," Gates told CNN's Fareed Zakaria earlier in February. "But as I look overall at the capitalist economies, there are a lot of good things doing, and I think you can tune the tax parameters and get way more equity and get some additional government services and still be in the same basic framework."

