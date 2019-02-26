Warren Buffett on wealth inequality: 'A rich family' takes care of its own and the US should too

Investing tycoon Warren Buffett has benefited handsomely from the United States' market economy. At 88, the CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway is currently worth $83.3 billion, according to Forbes.
He has more money that he could ever spend, he told CNBC's Becky Quick Monday. If he tried to spend all of his money, "I don't know what in the world I'd spend it on," Buffett said.
In fact, the three richest people in the world — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Buffett — have more wealth half the population of the U.S., according to a November 2017 report from progressive think tank Institute for Policy Studies.
That gap in wealth in equality, "has widened and will continue to widen unless something is done about it," Buffett told Quick.