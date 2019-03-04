VISIT CNBC.COM

This map shows how much money you need to earn to get by in every US state

This map shows the minimum amount necessary to meet basic needs without relying on outside help, including factors such as child care and health insurance, in addition to food and other regular costs. All data from MIT's Living Wage calculator.
MapInSeconds.com
Depending on where you live in the United States, the amount you need to make to get by can vary by a lot. While a family of three can manage on just over $48,000 a year in Mississippi, for example, it takes at least $60,000 a year to make ends meet in New Jersey, and even more in California.

That's according to updated data from MIT's living wage calculator, which determines the minimum amount necessary to meet basic needs without dipping into poverty or relying on outside help. The model takes into account factors such as child care and health insurance, in addition to food and other regular costs.

To illustrate how these numbers vary across the U.S., CNBC Make It mapped out what a living wage would be, or how much a family would need to earn to live above the poverty line without having to worry about how to afford groceries or housing, in every state. These numbers don't include conveniences or luxuries such as restaurant meals, vacations or money left over for investments.

Here's a closer look at what a living wage would be for a family of two adults and one child in every U.S. state.

Alabama

  • Total required income before taxes: $50,585
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,086
  • Estimated food costs: $6,832

Alaska

  • Total required income before taxes: $62,102
  • Estimated housing costs: $15,239
  • Estimated food costs: $8,154

Arizona

  • Total required income before taxes: $56,189
  • Estimated housing costs: $11.484
  • Estimated food costs: $8,154

Arkansas

  • Total required income before taxes: $49,970
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,584
  • Estimated food costs: $6,832

California

  • Total required income before taxes: $68,190
  • Estimated housing costs: $19,875
  • Estimated food costs: $8,154
San Francisco, California Skyline
Stanley Chang | EyeEm | Getty Images

Colorado

  • Total required income before taxes: $62,950
  • Estimated housing costs: $14,799
  • Estimated food costs: $8,154

Connecticut

  • Total required income before taxes: $64,668
  • Estimated housing costs: $15,670
  • Estimated food costs: $7,933

Delaware

  • Total required income before taxes: $58,886
  • Estimated housing costs: $13,456
  • Estimated food costs: $6,832

Florida

  • Total required income before taxes: $57,029
  • Estimated housing costs: $13,259
  • Estimated food costs: $6,832

Georgia

  • Total required income before taxes: $54,964
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,932
  • Estimated food costs: $6,832
Savannah, Georgia
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Savannah, Georgia

Hawaii

  • Total required income before taxes: $62,413
  • Estimated housing costs: $22,314
  • Estimated food costs: $8,154

Idaho

  • Total required income before taxes: $54,631
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,609
  • Estimated food costs: $8,154

Illinois

  • Total required income before taxes: $59,498
  • Estimated housing costs: $12,564
  • Estimated food costs: $6,979

Indiana

  • Total required income before taxes: $52,207
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,641
  • Estimated food costs: $6,979

Iowa

  • Total required income before taxes: $53,502
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,244
  • Estimated food costs: $6,979
Des Moines, Iowa
Eddie Brady | Getty Images
Des Moines, Iowa

Kansas

  • Total required income before taxes: $53,201
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,700
  • Estimated food costs: $6,979

Kentucky

  • Total required income before taxes: $51,925
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,872
  • Estimated food costs: $6,832

Louisiana

  • Total required income before taxes: $53,501
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,261
  • Estimated food costs: $6,832

Maine

  • Total required income before taxes: $55,665
  • Estimated housing costs: $11,284
  • Estimated food costs: $7,933

Maryland

  • Total required income before taxes: $66,150
  • Estimated housing costs: $18,196
  • Estimated food costs: $6,832
Annapolis, the capital of Maryland, is part of the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area.
Sean Pavone | iStock | Getty Images Plus
Annapolis, the capital of Maryland, is part of the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area.

Massachusetts

  • Total required income before taxes: $66,376
  • Estimated housing costs: $17,721
  • Estimated food costs: $7,933

Michigan

  • Total required income before taxes: $53,281
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,382
  • Estimated food costs: $6,979

Minnesota

  • Total required income before taxes: $58,289
  • Estimated housing costs: $11,607
  • Estimated food costs: $6,979

Mississippi

  • Total required income before taxes: $48,537
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,009
  • Estimated food costs: $6,832

Missouri

  • Total required income before taxes: $53,654
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,597
  • Estimated food costs: $6,979
Twenty20

Montana

  • Total required income before taxes: $56,410
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,001
  • Estimated food costs: $8,154

Nebraska

  • Total required income before taxes: $54,332
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,699
  • Estimated food costs: $6,979

Nevada

  • Total required income before taxes: $56,277
  • Estimated housing costs: $11,581
  • Estimated food costs: $8,154

New Hampshire

  • Total required income before taxes: $58,161
  • Estimated housing costs: $13,761
  • Estimated food costs: $7,933

New Jersey

  • Total required income before taxes: $64,436
  • Estimated housing costs: $17,409
  • Estimated food costs: $7,933
Newark, New Jersey, USA skyline on the Passaic River.
Sean Pavone | iStock | Getty Images
Newark, New Jersey, USA skyline on the Passaic River.

New Mexico

  • Total required income before taxes: $56,228
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,859
  • Estimated food costs: $8,154

New York

  • Total required income before taxes: $67,419
  • Estimated housing costs: $17,896
  • Estimated food costs: $7,933

North Carolina

  • Total required income before taxes: $54,429
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,146
  • Estimated food costs: $6,832

North Dakota

  • Total required income before taxes: $53,161
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,166
  • Estimated food costs: $6,979

Ohio

  • Total required income before taxes: $52,013
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,450
  • Estimated food costs: $6,979
Cleveland, Ohio
Jerome Phenney | Getty Images
Cleveland, Ohio

Oklahoma

  • Total required income before taxes: $52,805
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,544
  • Estimated food costs: $6,832

Oregon

  • Total required income before taxes: $59,237
  • Estimated housing costs: $13,166
  • Estimated food costs: $8,154

Pennsylvania

  • Total required income before taxes: $53,884
  • Estimated housing costs: $12,070
  • Estimated food costs: $7,933

Rhode Island

  • Total required income before taxes: $59,221
  • Estimated housing costs: $12,375
  • Estimated food costs: $7,933

South Carolina

  • Total required income before taxes: $52,038
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,168
  • Estimated food costs: $6,832
Falls Park and Reedy River, Greenville, South Carolina
DenisTangneyJr | E+ | Getty Images
Falls Park and Reedy River, Greenville, South Carolina

South Dakota

  • Total required income before taxes: $50,166
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,936
  • Estimated food costs: $6,979

Tennessee

  • Total required income before taxes: $50,152
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,723
  • Estimated food costs: $6,832

Texas

  • Total required income before taxes: $53,219
  • Estimated housing costs: $11,880
  • Estimated food costs: $6,832

Utah

  • Total required income before taxes: $54,627
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,963
  • Estimated food costs: $8,154

Vermont

  • Total required income before taxes: $58,841
  • Estimated housing costs: $13,774
  • Estimated food costs: $7,933
Montpelier, Vermont
SeanPavonePhoto | Getty Images
Montpelier, Vermont

Virginia

  • Total required income before taxes: $62,598
  • Estimated housing costs: $14,900
  • Estimated food costs: $6,832

Washington

  • Total required income before taxes: $61,988
  • Estimated housing costs: $16,321
  • Estimated food costs: $8,154

West Virginia

  • Total required income before taxes: $50,068
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,749
  • Estimated food costs: $6,832

Wisconsin

  • Total required income before taxes: $56,231
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,115
  • Estimated food costs: $6,979

Wyoming

  • Total required income before taxes: $54,316
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,227
  • Estimated food costs: $8,154

