Nearly two-thirds of Americans are confused about this simple way to save for retirement

A 401(k) is a tax-advantaged, employer-sponsored retirement plan that allows you to set aside money from your paycheck for long-term saving and investing. The idea is that, over time, your money will grow and compound until you can start withdrawing it at age 59½. If you withdraw before then, you usually have to pay a penalty.

It's a particularly effective vehicle for a few reasons:

It offers significant tax advantages: Contributions are made pre-tax so, the more you put in, the more you reduce your taxable income. The money is automatically taken from your paycheck before you have the chance to spend it. That makes it a painless way to save for the future. Often, companies offer a 401(k) match, which is essentially free money.

Once you enroll in your 401(k) plan, you decide how much you want to contribute and, within certain parameters, how you want to invest.

Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, financial adviser and president of the Charles Schwab Foundation, tells CNBC Make It that it's crucial for younger savers to be at least partly invested in a diversified equities portfolio: "You hear a lot about people being fearful of risk and being involved in the stock market. But when you under-represent equities, it's just as much risk."

Keep in mind that your 401(k) money will be invested for decades, says Schwab-Pomerantz, and safer but lower-interest investments like bonds may not grow the way you need them to.