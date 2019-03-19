Gary Vaynerchuk, serial entrepreneur and CEO of VaynerMedia, has some real talk for 20-somethings: There's no secret to success. If you want to get ahead, you have to be willing to spend years working and sacrificing.

By wasting time trying to figure out a shortcut, you're "playing a fake narrative instead of putting in the actual work that's needed to actually pull it off," Vaynerchuk tells Taylor, a 22-year-old who called into his "#AskGaryVee" show on IGTV.

A recent college graduate with dreams of starting her own business, Taylor wanted to know how she could get over feeling as though her career wasn't progressing quickly enough.

The first step is to stop using other people as a metric of success, Vaynerchuk tells her.

"Don't compare yourself to the Kardashians," he says. "Every second you spend thinking about what someone else has, it is taking away from time that you can create something for yourself."

If you're wasting hours on Instagram comparing yourself to your peers, "you're losing," he says. That's because "you're in your bed looking at somebody's glamorous Photoshopped [picture] of them doing something cool, and you're envious and you're jealous and you're impatient, and it's crippling your upside."