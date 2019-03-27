Gregg Nigl has the secret to a perfect March Madness bracket: luck — plus, a dose of prep.

"A lot of this was luck, for sure," Nigl, a 40-year-old neuropsychologist from Columbus, Ohio, says of his unprecedented streak.

Nigl has correctly predicted every 2019 March Madness game thus far, which makes him "an astounding 48-for-48," according to NCAA.com. (The tournament starts up again on Thursday night, when the Sweet 16 round of games tip off across the country, at which point Nigl will try to extend his streak.)

The official website of NCAA championships first revealed Nigl's perfect bracket on Tuesday, noting that he is not only the owner of the sole remaining bracket without any wrong picks. Nigl has also lasted longer into the NCAA Tournament with a pristine record than any other bracket picker the NCAA has ever tracked.

"We've been tracking brackets for years and, before this tournament, the longest streak we'd ever seen was 39 games in a row. That was an incredible feat. This shattered it," NCAA.com wrote about Nigl's success.

There has never been a verified case of someone picking a completely perfect March Madness bracket, according to the NCAA, and the best previous bracket predicted the first 39 games of the 67-game tournament, in 2017.

Even more amazing than the feat itself might be that Nigl himself had no idea his bracket was perfect until NCAA.com tracked him down. "Honestly, when I got this message [from NCAA.com], I thought it was a joke, or a prank or something, you know?" Nigl told the website in an interview.

Nigl also admitted that he almost didn't even fill out the bracket that is currently perfect. He filled out four different brackets overall, but the only that remains perfect was one that he didn't fill out until a few hours before the deadline a week ago, hours before the first March Madness games started.