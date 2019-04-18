I spent a day delivering weed in Los Angeles—here's what it was like and how much money you can make

Now that recreational weed is legal in California, anyone over age 21 can buy marijuana in limited amounts. You can even have it brought to your front door, thanks to delivery platforms like Eaze and SpeedWeed.

To get an idea of what it's really like to deliver weed as a side hustle or a full-time job, I spent a day with SpeedWeed employee Ken Breese. He started with the company four years ago as a driver and has since worked his way up to director of operations, but he still picks up a driving shift here and there.

SpeedWeed, which has been around since 2011, used to operate as a medical marijuana delivery company. It's no longer a delivery service, Breese explains — rather, it's a delivery platform that partners with pot shops and helps them run compliant, on-demand delivery. The drivers are technically employed by the shops, he notes, and not SpeedWeed.

I meet Breese in Studio City, Los Angeles, and hop in his Mazda 3 Hatchback. Here's how the day unfolds.