Here's how to earn up to $55 in free Amazon credits for Prime Day

What's better than Amazon Prime Day discounts? Free Amazon credits you can use toward those deals. To celebrate Amazon Prime Day, which starts on July 15 and runs two days this year, the company has several deals that offer customers $10 credits for using several of its services, including the online retailer's app and browser extension. To take advantage of the Prime Day deals, you need to Prime member. If you're not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. After the trial expires, a membership costs $119 a year. If you're a student, Amazon offers a six-month trial period and half off a membership ($59 a year). Once your membership is sorted, take a moment to see if you qualify for any of these credits to use toward your Prime Day purchases.

Download the Amazon app

If you don't have the Amazon shopping app yet, Amazon is offering Prime members a $10 credit when they download it and sign in for the first time. You can earn another $10 credit after you purchase an Amazon product through the app and another $5 when you use the camera and Alexa features for the first time. In total, first-time app users who are Prime members can earn up to $25 in free Amazon credits through July 31, 2019. Credits expire on August 2, 2019. However, if you're on a free trial, you're not eligible. Beyond the free credits, downloading the Amazon app also gives Prime members an edge. App users will be able to preview deals and can turn on "personalized notifications" in the app settings to get notified when deals are live.

Install the Amazon Assistant browser extension

Those looking to use a desktop or laptop to shop for Prime deals can install the Amazon Assistant browser extension and get $10 off their first order of $50 or more. A browser extension is a small software package that you can download, typically for free, and will work with websites. The Amazon Assistant browser extension shows you the top trending deals and offers, as well as notifies you when deals you are watching go live. Plus, this credit lasts beyond Prime Day. Users have until August 2, 2019 to use their credit on any order over $50 on Amazon.com.

Shop at Whole Foods

To score this credit, you'll need to spend a little money. Prime members who spend at least $10 at a Whole Foods store or through Prime Now (which partners with the grocery retailer) through July 16 will receive a $10 credit to use on Amazon Prime Day purchases. The grocery store will also be adding exclusive deals on "peak-of-season produce and high-quality grocery favorites" during the week of Prime Day, including on strawberries, peaches, blueberries, salmon fillets, nut butters, trail mixes and ice creams, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said in a statement.

Reload an Amazon gift card