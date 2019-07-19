Buckingham Palace is hiring a live-in chef — and the salary might surprise you

Buckingham Palace is looking for an "ambitious and qualified" royal chef to prepare meals in the Queen's kitchen.

The annual salary on offer will be at least £22,076 ($27,629) before tax, although if the successful candidate chooses to accept an offer of live-in accommodation and meals, that figure would be adjusted downward.

According to the job advertisement, the full-time role also comes with benefits that include 33 paid days off per year (including public holidays) and access to "a range of recreational facilities." The new chef will work five days out of seven from Monday to Sunday.

While the position is based in Buckingham Palace, it will also involve traveling to other royal residences.

The job post states that the right candidate will have a clear passion for food and the catering industry, be at their best working in a team, and work "hands-on" to deliver extraordinary service.

"As you'd expect, standards are exceptionally high here, and every day is busy, so you'll need to be an ambitious and qualified chef," it says.