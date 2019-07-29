How to recession-proof your life, according to the author of 'I Will Teach You to be Rich'

Since the 2008 financial crisis, it seems like experts have been predicting that the next recession is just around the corner. It's common to see news stating that economic indicators show the economy is poised to tumble or an economist pointing to the next bubble. These articles can be informative, but financial coach Ramit Sethi, author of the best-selling book "I Will Teach You to Be Rich," says young people shouldn't take them too seriously. Even to seasoned investors, the market is unpredictable. "Nobody knows if the stock market is going up or down tomorrow, much less six months or 12 months from now," Sethi tells CNBC Make It.

How to recession-proof your money