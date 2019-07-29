These 15 women have been named an inspiration by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has named 15 women she considers inspirational "forces for change" in a preview of British Vogue's September issue, which she co-edited.
The 15 women, who include activist and actor Jane Fonda, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, body positivity campaigner Jameela Jamil and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, will feature on the cover of the magazine. LGBT advocate and actor Laverne Cox will also feature, becoming the first trans person to appear on the cover of British Vogue.
Vogue described the cohort as "brilliant female changemakers who are set to re-shape society in radical and positive ways."
The sixteenth space on the cover will be a reflective mirror-like surface, "so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective."
Meghan, who has been the Duchess of Sussex since her marriage to Prince Harry last year, announced via their joint Instagram account on Sunday that she had collaborated with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful on British Vogue's upcoming issue. It marks the first time that the magazine's September issue – which is widely considered the most important edition of the year – has been co-edited.
"For the cover, the Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness," the Instagram post said.
Markle said in a press release on Sunday that she wanted to "take the year's most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today."
"Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light," she said. "I hope readers feel as inspired as I do by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages."
The issue will also include an interview between Markle and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, as well as an interview between Prince Harry and conservationist Jane Goodall. Markle also promised the September edition would feature "inspirational" articles and shine a light on grassroots organizations campaigning to "change the world for the better."