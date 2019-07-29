These 15 women have been named an inspiration by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has named 15 women she considers inspirational "forces for change" in a preview of British Vogue's September issue, which she co-edited.

The 15 women, who include activist and actor Jane Fonda, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, body positivity campaigner Jameela Jamil and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, will feature on the cover of the magazine. LGBT advocate and actor Laverne Cox will also feature, becoming the first trans person to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

Vogue described the cohort as "brilliant female changemakers who are set to re-shape society in radical and positive ways."

The sixteenth space on the cover will be a reflective mirror-like surface, "so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective."