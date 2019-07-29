Skip Navigation
These 15 women have been named an inspiration by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle pictured on March 23, 2018
Charles McQuillan | Getty Images

Meghan Markle has named 15 women she considers inspirational "forces for change" in a preview of British Vogue's September issue, which she co-edited.

The 15 women, who include activist and actor Jane Fonda, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, body positivity campaigner Jameela Jamil and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, will feature on the cover of the magazine. LGBT advocate and actor Laverne Cox will also feature, becoming the first trans person to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

Vogue described the cohort as "brilliant female changemakers who are set to re-shape society in radical and positive ways."

The sixteenth space on the cover will be a reflective mirror-like surface, "so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective."

Meghan Markle's 15 'Forces for Change'

  1. Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
  2. Greta Thunberg, teenage climate activist
  3. Jane Fonda, actor and activist
  4. Laverne Cox, LGBTQIA+ advocate, actor and producer
  5. Adwoa Aboah, mental health campaigner and model
  6. Adut Akech, former refugee and model
  7. Ramla Ali, former refugee and boxer
  8. Sinead Burke, diversity advocate and lecturer
  9. Gemma Chan, campaigner and actor
  10. Salma Hayek Pinault, women's rights advocate, actor and producer
  11. Francesca Hayward, Royal Ballet principal dancer and actress
  12. Jameela Jamil, body positivity activist and actor
  13. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, author
  14. Yara Shahidi, youth voting activist and actor
  15. Christy Turlington Burns, maternal health advocate and model

Meghan, who has been the Duchess of Sussex since her marriage to Prince Harry last year, announced via their joint Instagram account on Sunday that she had collaborated with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful on British Vogue's upcoming issue. It marks the first time that the magazine's September issue – which is widely considered the most important edition of the year – has been co-edited.

"For the cover, the Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness," the Instagram post said.

View this post on Instagram

We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Markle said in a press release on Sunday that she wanted to "take the year's most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today."

"Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light," she said. "I hope readers feel as inspired as I do by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages."

The issue will also include an interview between Markle and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, as well as an interview between Prince Harry and conservationist Jane Goodall. Markle also promised the September edition would feature "inspirational" articles and shine a light on grassroots organizations campaigning to "change the world for the better."

