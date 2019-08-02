Cher's former Los Angeles estate is on sale for $115 million—take a look inside

A luxurious L.A. estate previously owned by Cher is on sale for $115 million.

Built in 1936 and designed by architect Robert D. Farquhar, the Owlwood Estate is the largest property in Holmby Hills, one of Los Angeles' most exclusive neighborhood.

Cher and then-husband Sonny Bono purchased the home from actor Tony Curtis in the 1970s, and the Oscar-winner was awarded the property following the couple's divorce. Other famous former owners of the Owlwood Estate include 20th Century Fox Chairman Joseph Schenck, founder of the Hotel Bel-Air Joseph Drown, and Olympic swimmer and actress Esther Williams, who built the home's Olympic-size swimming pool and pool house.