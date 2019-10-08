Vogue's Anna Wintour: Daily routine includes a 4 a.m. wake up call and her 'magic box of tricks'

In 2017, Forbes named Vogue's editor-in-chief and artistic director of publishing company Condé Nast Anna Wintour the most powerful woman in media and entertainment, topping even Beyonce, who scored the fourth spot.

Wintour, 69, has been leading the fashion magazine for more than 30 years after getting the position in 1988 at the age of 39.

But despite her high-profile position, Wintour keeps a relevantly low profile, granting only a few media interviews.

She is also infamous for reportedly inspiring a main character in the 2003 book "The Devil Wears Prada," written by a former assistant at Vogue. The book and later the film depict a fashion editor (played by Meryl Streep in the movie) who is an icy and unreasonably demanding boss.

"I know many people are curious about who I am and how I approach my work," Wintour tells Masterclass.com in a 12-part series teaching her management techniques.

In the video, Wintour says she credits her career success to having a strong vision, surrounding herself with a good and diverse team and maintaining a daily routine that helps her stay on track.

"I have a pretty consistent structure for my day that I follow that I find that works really well for me," Wintour says.

Here's a look at Wintour's daily routine, according to Masterclass.com.