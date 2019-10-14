People with dyslexia have the skills to future-proof the workforce, research claims

Companies can future-proof their workforces by employing people with dyslexia, new research has claimed.

In a report published Monday, consultancy EY used data from the World Economic Forum (WEF) and charity Made By Dyslexia to outline how dyslexic people's skills aligned with the skills that would be required in the workplaces of the future.

Referencing the WEF's prediction of which skills would be the most in-demand by 2022, EY's report highlighted how certain capabilities were becoming more and less useful to employers amid the rise of automation.

The need for processing and manual capabilities like time management, reading, math and active listening were on the decline, according to the report. Meanwhile, creative and social skills such as leadership, analytical thinking and technology design were increasingly in demand.

The report's authors also highlighted a slew of capabilities and skills typically seen in people with dyslexia that would be vital to all industries by the year 2022.

They included leadership, social influence, creativity, initiative and idea generation.

"Overall, our analysis shows that competencies for a significant number of jobs in the workplace that dyslexic individuals may typically find challenging will largely be impacted by forms of automation," the report's authors said.

"In their place, enhanced tasks and new jobs will be created that match closely to the strengths of dyslexic thinking. Dyslexia could provide an opportunity for organizations to bridge the skills gap of the future."