The advice Olivia Newton-John would give her 20-year-old self

At 71, Olivia Newton-John has won four Grammys, sold 100 million records worldwide and has starred in iconic films.

But Newton-John began her career as a teenager. So looking back, what advice would she give her 20-year-old self?

"Don't worry so much!" she tells CNBC Make It.

"Gosh, there's so much I'd tell her. I wouldn't know where to start, to be honest," she says.

Before she was 18, Newton-John got her start singing on Australian radio and television shows and appearing in nightclubs across Europe. In 1973, at just 18, she hit American music charts with her first hit single "Let Me Be There" and she won two Grammys for her 1974 song, "I Honestly Love You."

Then Newton-John was catapulted into international fame at 29 thanks to her role as Sandy in the 1978 movie "Grease." The film produced No. 1 singles like "You're the One That I Want" and "Hopelessly Devoted to You." In 1981, she released her most successful studio album called "Physical," which hit double platinum.