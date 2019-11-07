New report from members of The Washington Post's union shows women and people of color are paid less

A new comprehensive study released by The Washington Post Newspaper Guild, a union started by company employees in 1934, shows that women and people of color are paid significantly less than their white male counterparts on staff. The study, which looks at pay disparities in both the newsroom and in the commercial division, says that "women as a group are paid less than men" and that "women of color in the newsroom receive $30,000 [per year] less than white men." All of this information is based on pay data for Guild-covered employees that the union requested in July 2019. Pulitzer Prize-winning data journalist Steven Rich led efforts on the study, alongside a team of other Post Guild members. He tells CNBC Make It via email that he hopes the data will move the company closer to achieving pay equity.

Office of the Washington Post on May 03, 2012, in Washington, United States. The Washington Post is an American daily newspaper. Thomas Imo | Photothek | Getty Images

"The Post has been on a hiring spree in recent years, and one thing we've heard from many members of the Guild was that they'd like to better understand pay across the organization," he says. "The Post has never conducted and released to the public a comprehensive pay study, so The Guild felt it was time to do so again since it had been three years since the last such study." In addition to highlighting a pay gap among women and people of color, the study also found that the pay disparity between men and women is most prevalent in journalists under the age of 40. Based on the data, the median salary for men and women over 40 in the newsroom is $127,765 per year and $126,000 per year, respectively. That's a 1.5% gap. But, when looking at journalists under 40, that gap widens to 14% with men earning $95,890 per year, compared to women earning $84,030 per year. For young employees of color, the study found that on average they make 7% less than white journalists, with median salaries of $84,780 and $90,780, respectively. In a series of testimonies given by employees, one 35-year-old award-winning journalist says she started her career as an intern at the company in the mid-2000s. Recently, she says, she found out that all of the men on her team are paid more than she is, despite her having more experience than most of them. One of the men, she says, even makes $30,000 more than she does. The journalist continues by saying that the only time she received a significant raise at the company was when a competitor presented her with another job offer several years ago. "It's always disgusted me that the only way we can get what we deserve is by getting an offer somewhere else," she says. "How is that a way to show that you value someone?"

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attends the Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globe Awards After Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 6, 2019. Emma McIntyre | Getty Images