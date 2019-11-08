This town in Italy is giving away free houses — but there's a catch

It could cost between $133,000 and $2.8 million to purchase a home in Sicily, Italy, according to Realtor.com. But now, in Cammarata, an ancient town located in central Sicily, homes are being offered for free.

However, there is a catch.

In order for new residents to land a free home, they must present a clear renovation proposal for the property and renovate it within three years. Though there is no information on how much a renovation in Cammarata might cost, in Mussomeli, a town about 11 miles away that gave away 1 euro homes in June, renovation costs were estimated to range from 100 to 700 euros per square meter ($110 to $773 per 10 square feet), according to Case 1 Euro.

In Cammarata, each homeowner must pay a deposit of about 5,000 euro ($5,500), which will be returned once the renovations are complete.