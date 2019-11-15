Pizza, burrito or burger? These were the top DoorDash orders in America in 2019

Food delivery is booming — in 2017, investment firm Cowen projected the U.S. food delivery market will surge to $76 billion in 2022.
Thursday, food delivery start-up DoorDash — which is backed by SoftBank and is reportedly raising a new round of funding at a nearly $13 billion valuation — released its first year end trend report. To find the most popular foods it delivered in 2019 and what to expect in 2020, the company analyzed orders from January 2019 through November 2019 and from January 2018 to November 2018 and it surveyed over 1,200 DoorDash customers.
In 2019, burrito bowls were the most popular order in America on DoorDash. Chicken tacos followed, then cheeseburgers with french fries, make-your-own pizza and bean burritos.
Drilling down, preferences varied in different cities across America.
The preferred dish in New York, New York was quesadillas; in Los Angeles most order sushi; and in Miami, Florida, it's chicken wings.
In addition to food preferences, the delivery company reported its most expensive single food delivery totaled almost $3,000: The order included "smoked ribbed tip mac and cheese, crab fried rice, curry cornbread" and more, according to DoorDash.
That order was bested someone who ordered only alcohol — $5,000 worth of cognac.
The company also delivers to some interesting spots, it reported, like weddings. And it has even delivered food from one restaurant to a different restaurant.
Looking foward, DoorDash reports the trend of "nostalgia foods" from 2019 will continue in 2020, with customers ordering comfort foods from their childhood. For instance, the delivery service says apple pie (which had an order surge of 1,550% this year from 2018) will be popular next year.
Aside from apple pie, DoorDash predicts cream cheese rangoons (wonton wrappers filled with cream cheese), molten chocolate cake, hash browns and brussel sprouts will be top orders in 2020, saying sides and desserts will be on the rise.
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!
Don't miss: Top 10 food trends for 2020, according to Whole Foods