Pizza, burrito or burger? These were the top DoorDash orders in America in 2019

Food delivery is booming — in 2017, investment firm Cowen projected the U.S. food delivery market will surge to $76 billion in 2022.

Thursday, food delivery start-up DoorDash — which is backed by SoftBank and is reportedly raising a new round of funding at a nearly $13 billion valuation — released its first year end trend report. To find the most popular foods it delivered in 2019 and what to expect in 2020, the company analyzed orders from January 2019 through November 2019 and from January 2018 to November 2018 and it surveyed over 1,200 DoorDash customers.

In 2019, burrito bowls were the most popular order in America on DoorDash. Chicken tacos followed, then cheeseburgers with french fries, make-your-own pizza and bean burritos.

Drilling down, preferences varied in different cities across America.