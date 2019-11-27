If you can answer these 5 questions the right way, you can still spend money—even if you're in debt

Even if you're in debt, you can still go out to eat, or buy that expensive pair of sneakers or even go on vacation. That's true even for millennials (ages 23 to 38) who are constantly being scolded for spending too much when they may have student loans and other debts, says Tiffany Aliche, personal finance expert and founder of The Budgetnista "Don't let the old folks tell you that you can't have good things. You can," Aliche tells CNBC Make It. That said, you need to spend responsibly, she adds. "What you really deserve is to be able to enjoy life and to be able to afford the life that you want to enjoy." To help you figure out if it's OK to spend money on something you want, Aliche recommends asking yourself five questions about the state of your finances.

1. Do you pay your bills on time?

Last year, almost half of American, 46%, were late paying their bills, according to a report by the Aite Group, which is sponsored by ACI Worldwide and Visa. And that can have some severe consequences, including fees, interest charges and discontinued service. "Let's face it, nobody wants to come home from vacation to an eviction notice on their door," Aliche says. So make sure that your bills are paid on time before you make any big purchases.

2. Are you contributing toward retirement?

"You don't have to be contributing thousands and thousands of dollars a month," Aliche says. But you do need to be making consistent contributions toward your future, either through your employer's retirement plan such as a 401(k) or 403(b) or an individual retirement account. If you do have the option to contribute to a 401(k), you can save up to $19,000 as an individual under the age of 50. If you can't max it out, aim to at least put away enough to take advantage of any employer match, a program where your employer contributes the same amount that you do to your 401(k), up to a certain percentage. For example, if you put 5% of your salary into your 401(k), your employer also contribute 5%. If you make $60,000 a year that's basically a $3,000 raise. But you only get that money if you're investing in your employer's retirement program. The median matching level is 4% among Vanguard 401(k) plans.

3. Do you have a debt payoff plan in place?

4. Are you consistently saving?

It could be $5 a month. It could be $20. It could be $100, or even $1,000. But Aliche says it's important to consistently and automatically put money away into a rainy day fund. Most experts recommend that you should try to have between three and six months of living expenses saved up. The best place to deposit that savings is in an online savings account because it makes your money a little more inconvenient to access, Aliche says. "And inconvenient money gets saved," she says. Plus, these banks usually pay a higher interest rate than the regular brick and mortar banks.

5. Is this fun, amazing thing going to put you further in debt?