Here's how to tell if consolidating your student loans would actually save you money

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times over the past few months, making many loans a lot cheaper for Americans. For some, that may mean it's a good time to consolidate their student loans and lock in lower interest rates. While many student borrowers have federal student loans with a fixed interest rate, about 1.4 million Americans borrowed from private lenders, according to a report by LendEdu. Private student loan interest rates, which can be fixed or variable, aren't directly tied to the federal funds rate. Yet they are based on Libor (London Interbank Offered Rate), which tends to move in tandem with any Fed adjustment. That means if you have a private student loan with a variable interest rate, you may see a slight dip. If you have a fixed rate private student loan, the cuts won't affect you directly. However, it still could be a good time to consider consolidating your loans and refinancing at a lower interest rate.

"Consolidating can be a great tool for your student loans," says Tiffany Aliche, personal finance expert and founder of The Budgetnista. But it pays to understand how the process works and which types of student loans benefit the most from refinancing. Here's a look at what you need to consider.

Private student loans typically work best

There are fundamental differences between public and private student loan options. Private student loans are pretty straightforward. "The thing that people don't realize is that a private student loan is really just a loan. It could be a car note, it could be a mortgage. It's just a loan that you happened to use for education," Aliche says. Interest rates on these loans range from 3.8% to nearly 13% among the biggest lenders, according to research site ValuePenguin. But federal student loans are different. They have built-in benefits, as well as fixed, low interest rates. For the 2019-2020 school year, federal student loan interest rates are currently 4.53% for undergraduate loans.

I don't want you to make the mistake and consolidate yourself out of federal student loans, because if you do that, you are going to lose some of the protections allotted to you. Tiffany Aliche personal finance expert and founder of The Budgetnista

What to look for when you consolidate