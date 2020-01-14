This is what a $2.7 million 'fixer-upper' looks like in San Francisco

One of San Francisco's iconic "Painted Ladies" Victorians is for sale for $2.7 million.

But there's a catch.

Despite it's seven-figure price tag, the 1890s, three-story house needs head-to-toe restorations, according to its listing agent Jeremy Rushton. While Rushton could not comment on the cost to gut the house as the price tag would depend on taste, it could easily exceed $500,000, according to Remodeling Magazine's 2019 Value Report.

The 2,588-square-foot house is located on one of the city's most-photographed blocks, called "Postcard Row," which is in the opening credits of the ABC sitcom "Full House."

Dubbed the "Pink Painted Lady," the home is one of seven Victorians located in downtown San Francisco across the street from Alamo Square.