Greta Gerwig: Movies about women are 'not a bad investment'

Greta Gerwig makes movies for women and about women, including 2017's "Ladybird" and 2019's adaptation of "Little Women." Both films received critical acclaim and multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. But Gerwig's fans were furious this week when she didn't get a Best Director nod for "Little Women," despite the film getting six nominations including Best Adapted Screenplay. It was a move that many saw as a snub. No women were nominated in the category. In spite of the outrage on her behalf, Gerwig takes a more positive view of the industry, hanging on to the belief that things are generally moving in the right direction for women in Hollywood. "There have been great strides, and we've got to keep going: keep writing, keep making, keep doing," she told the New York Times on Monday following the Academy Awards nominations announcement. For Gerwig, the hardest part of being a woman in a male-dominated industry is convincing others that stories about women are worth producing. "Women's stories are commercial," she tells CNBC Make It. "They are not niche. They can they can reach a large audience. Lots of people can go see them."

The success of movies such as "Wonder Woman" and "Hustlers" have helped pave the way, but women still have to go through the "process of convincing people that financing movies about women is not a bad investment," says Gerwig. "It's a really good investment." Proving that women's stories are commercial is a two-fold problem, she says. It's not just about getting more women in the director's chair, but showing "the subject — stories of women and girls — as being something that's financially viable" as well. The more those stories are told and shared, the more space is created for other women to follow.