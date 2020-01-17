Global wealth inequality is 'founded on sexism,' says Oxfam International

Wealth inequality is also a story of gender inequality.

Or more precisely, wealth inequality is in part because of gender inequality, according to Oxfam International's latest report on global inequality, released Sunday.

There were 2,153 billionaires in 2019, and together they have the same amount of wealth as of the poorest 4.6 billion people in the world, according to Oxfam, the non-profit aimed at alleviating global poverty.

In addition to the wealth gap, the Oxfam report focused on the financial gap between genders.

"Our economic system was built by rich and powerful men, who continue to make the rules and reap the lion's share of the benefit. Worldwide men own 50% more wealth than women," the report says.

Looking at a list of the richest people in the world reinforces this point: It's overwhelmingly dominated by men.

Taken together, the wealth of the richest 22 men in the world equal all of the wealth of the women in Africa, the report says.