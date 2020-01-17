See Tom Brady in his first sit down interview as an NFL rookie—he talks sitting the bench

At 23, Tom Brady was the sixth-round draft pick for the New England Patriots. He was tall, lanky and ran the 40-yard dash in 5.28 seconds, when most starting quarterbacks did it in under five seconds — not exactly what most NFL teams look for.

As a result, Brady ended up sitting the bench a majority of his rookie year as a backup to the franchise's then-quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

When Brady was asked about his bench warming, clipboard carrying year in his first sit-down interview as a Patriot in 2000, he still said it was a dream job.

"I tell myself every day, I said, 'where would you rather be?' And the answer is always the same: 'I'd rather just be right here, just doing exactly what I'm doing," Brady says in a YouTube clip of the interview posted by the New England Patriots.

Sitting out didn't bother Brady one bit because he felt lucky to even be a professional football player.

Brady, who graduated from the University of Michigan in 1999, dreamed of playing in the NFL but said he "struggled" in college and was "never the first guy chosen" as a young athlete.