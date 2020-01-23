Too many teens aspire to be teachers and lawyers — and it could have major consequences, OECD says

Young people are not being creative enough when it comes to mapping out their future careers, according to a new report which found that the majority of teenagers aspire after 20th-century professions that are tried and tested.

Doctors, teachers, lawyers and architects continue to dominate among the top career goals for the majority of high school students, even as new professions in science and technology come to the fore, the OECD study noted. This could have potential implications for the future of work, the report highlighted.

To conduct the research, the OECD surveyed 15-year-olds across 41 countries in 2018 to find out what they wanted to be when they grew up. Their responses were then compared to those collected from other 15-year-olds in 2000.

The economic organization found little variation in teens' answers between that time, even as technology has moved apace. In fact, the number of young people who hanker after the same 10 professions — 47% of boys and 53% of girls — has grown.

That is a major concern for society as it grapples with shifts in the global work landscape, said the OECD's education director, Andreas Schleicher, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where the report was released on Wednesday.