Millennials trust the postal service more than Amazon

More Americans trust the U.S. Postal Service than any other brand, but they trust tech giants Amazon and Google more than teachers, the police or even Oprah Winfrey.

That's according to a new study from research company Morning Consult that ranks America's 25 most trusted brands based on interviews with an average of 16,700 people per brand for nearly 2,000 different brands.

The USPS topped the rankings, as the study found that 42% of Americans trust the postal service "a lot." The postal service's first-place finish might come as a surprise, considering that the USPS has lost billions of dollars over the past decade as mail volume has dropped by 30% since 2006.

However, when Morning Consult asked people why they trust the USPS, the most common responses said the postal service is "reliable" and "they always deliver the mail no matter the weather."

The USPS was also the No. 2 most trusted brand (42%) among millennials.

Overall, the second most-trusted brand in Morning Consult's study is Amazon, which trusted "a lot" by 38.8% of respondents, while 37.9% said the same about Alphabet-owned Google.