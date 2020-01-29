This 18-year-old founded the largest high school esports league in the US

When Jordan Zietz wanted to set up an esports team at his high school, he was disappointed to find that participating in a league would cost hundreds of dollar a year.

He believed it was unfair students could play traditional sports, such as football and basketball, for free but not esports.

So in April 2019, aged 17, Zietz set up All-Star eSports as a free league, where students wouldn't have to pay to register or to buy season passes to be eligible to receive prizes.

All-Star eSports claims to now be the largest league of its kind in the United States, with 20,357 high schools signed up, and to have the biggest prize pool "in history," currently at $6.6 million. This includes university scholarships for esports.

Zietz, a student at the prestigious Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, already had experience as a digital entrepreneur, having set up virtual reality software company GameReef in 2018.

In fact, entrepreneurship runs in the family, as the gaming league boss is the son of Sam Zietz, the CEO of payment processing solutions company TouchSuite. Meanwhile, Zietz's older sister, Rachel, founded sports equipment business Gladiator Lacrosse when she was just 13 years old.

All-Star eSports is funded partly through its strategic partnerships with sponsors and universities but has also gone through private funding rounds.

After meeting with several potential investors, Zietz secured funding from Eric Bensussen, the president of gaming controller manufacturer PowerA, though the young CEO could not disclose how much money was invested.

Zietz says another differentiator of his league is that it is created "by players for players," with high school students on its staff as well as adults.