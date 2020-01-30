Millennial who paid off $300,000 in debt in 3 years: How to live a frugal but still comfortable lifestyle

At her lowest financial point, Bernadette Joy Maulion, a blogger and YouTube personality, remembers laying on the floor during in her final semester of graduate school, tears streaming down her face.

Looking over her student loan balance, she realized she was graduating with some $72,000 in education debt. Combined with two mortgages for homes she and her husband had purchased in the hopes of flipping, Maulion was looking at $300,000 in debt and no clear plan to pay if off.

"I went from zero debt to $300,000 of debt in a very short amount of time," Maulion tells CNBC Make It. "It was completely overwhelming. And I didn't know what else to do other than feel really bad."

But the now-34-year-old quickly transitioned from feeling bad to feeling determined to change her life. She and her husband decided to buckle down and focus on paying off the debt as fast as they could.

After three years, they are in the clear. Maulion attributes that, in part, to hustling and scheduling monthly meetings with her husband to make sure they were on the same page.

Their love of board games didn't hurt either.