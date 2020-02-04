Almost 6 in 10 UK public firms have no ethnic minority board member, EY claims

Almost six in ten of the U.K.'s biggest companies have no board members from ethnic minority backgrounds, new research has claimed.

In a U.K.-government-backed report published Wednesday by consultancy EY, researchers analyzed responses from FTSE 350 companies. It followed on from a preliminary report published in 2017.

The FTSE 350 index is comprised of the U.K.'s 350 most valuable publicly-listed companies. The 100 firms in the index with the highest market capitalization are also categorized within the more famous FTSE 100.

Across all of the FTSE 350, 256 firms gave data that showed 150 (59%) had no ethnic representation at all on their company boards.

Of the 83 FTSE 100 companies that volunteered to submit data, 37% had no ethnic minority representation on their boards. That meant just 52 FTSE 100 firms were able to confirm that at least one board member had come from an ethnic minority background.

For the top jobs, just six ethnic minority directors held the position of chair or CEO across the FTSE 100, according to EY's report.

When widening the analysis to the FTSE 250, boards were even less diverse, according to the report, with almost 70% reporting no ethnic diversity on their boards. Just nine people with ethnic minority backgrounds held CEO or chair roles at FTSE 250 companies.