How much money the winners of the Slam Dunk Contest will earn at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

NBA's All-Star weekend kicked off on Friday, February 14 at the United Center in Chicago. On Saturday, some of the world's most talented basketball players will compete head-to-head in three different events: the Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Shootout and the Slam Dunk Contest.

The winners will earn more than bragging rights for crafting the best dunk or tallying the most three-pointers in 70 seconds. They'll pocket some extra cash.

Here's how much money the NBA stars will earn, according to the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NBPA and the NBA, which will be in effect until the 2023-2024 season.

The Skills Challenge

For the Skills Challenge, eight players complete an on-court obstacle course, involving dribbling, shooting and passing. Participants compete head-to-head, with one player being eliminated each round until there are two remaining for the final round.

Four participants take home a paycheck:

First place: $50,000
Second place: $35,000
Third place: $15,000
Fourth place: $15,000

3-Point Shootout

Eight players compete in the 3-Point Shootout, in which each shooter has 70 seconds to take 27 total shots from around the arc. The top three finishers in the first round advance to the finals.

Six participants take home a paycheck:

First place: $50,000
Second place: $35,000
Third place: $25,000
Fourth place: $10,000
Fifth place: $10,000
Sixth place: $10,000

Slam Dunk Contest

Four players compete in the Slam Dunk Contest, in which each player is scored on a 0-50 scale on two dunks. The top two advance and dunk twice more in the finals.

This year, Dwight Howard of the LA Lakers is participating for the first time in 11 years, according to the NBA. He'll dunk alongside Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks, Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic and Derrick Jones Jr., of the Miami Heat. Gordon and Jones both came in second in past contests, and this is the first time Connaughton has participated.

Each participant takes home a paycheck:

First place: $100,000
Second place: $50,000
Third place: $20,000
Fourth place: $20,000

The Skills Challenge is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the 3-Point Shootout to follow. The Slam Dunk Contest is the last competition of the night. You can watch on TNT.

