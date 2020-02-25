Vegans want to change the workplace … and it all starts in the kitchen

As veganism grows in popularity around the world, there is increasing pressure for employers to catch up and make the workplace more inclusive.

Measures proposed by the U.K. charity The Vegan Society include dedicated vegan shelves in office fridges, as well as color-coded equipment and separate food preparation areas.

The number of vegans in the U.K. alone quadrupled between 2014 and 2019, growing from 150,000 to 600,000 people, according to the charity. Meanwhile, global internet searches for "veganism" have more than doubled in the past five years, according to Google Trends data, and the term is now seeing around three times the interest of "vegetarianism."

Vegans don't consume animal products and the subsequent shift towards plant-based diets led The Vegan Society to last week publish tips for employers on how they can create a more inclusive work environment for vegan employees.

This was in light of recent changes to U.K. anti-discrimination law which now protects "ethical veganism" — people who not only follow a plant-based diet but also avoid any products using, or tested on, animals.

The charity said employers should consider the following: