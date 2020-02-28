Huda Kattan, founder of a billion-dollar beauty brand, explains what she looks for in new hires

Self-made millionaire Huda Kattan says that she doesn't want to work with "yes men," who agree with everything she says, but instead wants people who "challenge" her views.

Kattan told CNBC that she interviews every single person applying to work at the Dubai headquarters of Huda Beauty and that she hired people "for the way they think."

The beauty mogul, who's business Forbes reported to be valued at $1.2 billion in 2017, said that she had the same level of involvement with her investments in other emerging businesses.

Her $10 million early-stage investment fund Huda Beauty Angels, which launched in 2017, invests in and provides mentorship for "women that are starting businesses for women."

However, she emphasized that the funding was not "done money" and that she worked "hand-in-hand" with these women.

"I'm in the barracks with you and if you get crushed, I'm getting crushed, which is why we also can't do a lot of investments and it's a very important piece of our DNA, of our activism," she added.

Kattan described herself as a "hard-core feminist" and said that her experiences starting out as a woman in business led her to create the fund.

"I've struggled so much as a woman in business, where I'm the key decision-maker in the company and people would consistently never make eye contact with me, they would be talking to my husband," she said.