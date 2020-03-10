More than a quarter of men think sexual jokes are acceptable at work, survey finds

Nearly half of men in Belgium and China were found to be comfortable with crude humor in the workplace.

Some 28% of men globally think it's acceptable to tell jokes or stories of a sexual nature in the office, an international survey has found.

This figure rose to nearly half of men in Belgium and China, which were found to be the countries where people were the most comfortable with crude humor in the workplace.

Just 16% of women around the world, on the other hand, were comfortable with these types of jokes in the office.

The findings come from a survey of more than 20,000 people across 27 countries, carried out by global market researcher Ipsos Mori and the Global Institute for Women's Leadership at King's College London.