Celebrities are 'touring' social media to counter coronavirus isolation and gig cancellations

Coldplay's Chris Martin, superstar John Legend and French lyricist Christine and the Queens are among a host of musicians taking to touring online in a bid to boost morale, and replace planned performances as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on the entertainment industry.

The string of virtual performances come as the entertainment industry suffers a huge hit from the escalating coronavirus outbreak. Theaters and entertainment venues across the world have been forced to close amid new restrictions, while artists have been forced to pull their tours.

The financial implications of the closures are thought to be huge, with estimates suggesting the live music industry could lose $5 billion during the outbreak, according to the BBC. That will have major repercussions, not only for artists, but also the countless crew who work with them.

Martin played an impromptu set on Instagram Live from his home Tuesday, after his planned performance with fellow British bandmates was pulled as part of ever-increasing social restrictions aimed at curbing the outbreak.

"We're stuck in different countries, so we can't play together. So I thought what would be nice would be to check in with some of you out there and check in with how you're doing," he said, before playing a string of Coldplay hits and a rendition of David Bowie's "Life on Mars."