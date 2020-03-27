Luxury bunkers and private islands — how the rich are self-isolating from the coronavirus

While most of us will have to settle for self-isolation in our own home or apartment, the rich are hunkering down in state-of-the-art bunkers and fleeing to private islands to escape the coronavirus.

Rising S Company, which manufactures bunkers and bomb shelters, has seen business increase fourfold when compared to the same period last year, according to CEO Clyde Scott.

While the business is based in the U.S., Scott said he had been receiving calls from all over the world, including countries he had never had enquiries from before, like Croatia. He said the average of cost of the models that clients were currently looking at was $150,000.

Since the outbreak at the end of last year, more than 533,000 people around the world have been infected with the highly-contagious coronavirus, while at least 24,000 people have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Larry Hall, owner of another U.S.-based bunker maker, Survival Condo, said he had also seen a spike in enquiries due to the outbreak, as many said the coronavirus had made buying a unit more of a priority.

"We usually have to do some level of sales effort to get people to come here for a tour and now the clients seem to have an urgency to their interest," he told CNBC via email.

Hall mentioned one client who bought a bunker without having physically visited the unit. And though enquiries are coming from the Middle East, U.K., Japan and France, his sales to date have been to American clients working in a range of professions, including doctors and engineers.

The unit prices range from around $500,000 to $2.4 million and include facilities like an indoor pool, gym and even a rock climbing wall.