Clock ticking for small businesses squeezed out of government loans, now have a few months or less to survive, survey reveals

A sign reading "Buy Local" with closed restaurants and shops on Main Street on April 10, 2020 in Livingston, Montana. William Campbell | Corbis via Getty Images

The 30.7 million small businesses on Main Street that generate 50% of U.S. GDP have been hard-pressed to receive the government relief they need to stay in business. According to the CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey released Monday, which surveyed 2,200 small business owners across America, while the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program — and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program as part of the CARES Act — was jump-started to give them a lifeline through the coronavirus crisis and economic shutdown, only 13% of those that applied for PPP were approved. Among all respondents, 7% already received financing and 18% are still waiting for a response from a lender. The experience small business owners have had applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan was worse. Only 3% of all small business owners surveyed were approved for such funding, and 16% are awaiting a response from a lender, the survey revealed. Both relief programs are run by the Small Business Administration. PPP loans are capped at $100,000 per employee and can range in size. The EIDL program provides up to $10,000 in emergency relief that does not have to be repaid, making it effectively a grant. Sole proprietorships that represent 81% of all small businesses in America is a group particularly hard hit in this credit crunch. For them the window for relief loans opened late, giving them a shorter time opportunity to garner the money desperately needed to ensure they can remain in business. This lack of aid relief has many on Main Street hemorrhaging red ink. According to the survey, 31% can operate only a few months or less, 7% less than a month and 6% less than a week under the current economic lockdown conditions.

Have you applied for a loan under... Application status Total 0-4 9-May Oct-49 50 or more Have not applied to the Paycheck Protection Program 55% 69% 24% 20% 23% Tried to apply but ran into problems with the Paycheck Protection Program 11% 11% 12% 10% 4% Applied to the Paycheck Protection Program 33% 18% 63% 68% 72% Have not applied to the economic injury disaster program 71% 77% 56% 60% 61% Tried to apply but ran into problems with the economic injury disaster program 6% 6% 7% 5% 1% Applied to the economic injury disaster program 21% 15% 35% 33% 35%

According to Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit, an online lending platform for small business loans, there were multiple problems with the first round of disbursements. "The law was murky, and both applicants and bank loan officers were ill-equipped to process the data, as requirements were changing so fast."

Rocky loan rollout

"Another issue is the fact that as a general rule, large banks haven't focused on small business loans given to companies with less than 50 employees," Arora says. "They have deemed it too labor intensive." Small community banks also faced issues. Many were ill-equipped to handle a deluge of applications and process large amounts of data into their systems in a short time frame, he notes. Biz2Credit has already processed $1.6 billion in PPP loans. To date, the average loan size has been $170,000.

Karen Kerrigan, CEO of the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council, says the regulations imposed on borrowers under the PPP has also been a challenge, and many business owners have decided not to tap the program for that reason. Among them the 25/75 rule that says business owners must use 75% of the funds they receive only for payroll, and 25% for rent, mortgage payments, utilities and other operating expenses in order to get loan forgiveness. "In many cases this has been a deal breaker. Rent and other operating expenses are high, and getting only a quarter of the loan to cover those costs is not enough," she explains. Another requirement for loan forgiveness is that business owners have eight weeks to bring back employees after the money hits their bank accounts. "'What happens to those small business owners operating in hard hit places like New York and New Jersey where stay at home orders are still in place and no one knows when the shutdown orders will be lifted?'"

The small business struggle for survival

The regulations may be one reason 55% of small businesses in the CNBC/SurveyMonkey survey opted not to apply for PPP loans, and 71% did not apply for an Economic Injury Disaster loan. "Many small business owners just didn't like the model and knew they could not abide by the rules," Kerrigan says. "One bright spot is the fact that fintech companies like Square, PayPal, Intiuit, Kabbage and others are now authorized lenders of the PPP program. These companies serve millions of small business owners, many of whom are sole proprietorships and mom and pops. They have the AI and advanced technology to process these loans, as well as strong relationships with many borrowers who regularly use their concierge-type services." Teodor Panterov, founder of Central Park Tours and Broadway Pass in New York City can attest to that. He was rejected twice for a PPP loan from Chase and was finally approved last week for a $22,300 loan after applying through Square. That was half of the loan amount he applied for. All of the funds will be applied to payroll for his 26 workers that had to be furloughed. The loan is not enough to help him pay for anything else, such as rent, which collectively is $20,000 a month for his four locations.

Teodor Panterov, founder of Central Park Tours and Broadway Pass, poses with tourists in New York City. The company's guided bike tour through Central Park is temporarily shut down due to the pandemic. After the crisis, Panterov plans to rebuild the business by offering free bike rentals. Central Park Tours