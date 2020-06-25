Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Earn

Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire by selling rare gemstones for over $3 million

Saniniu Laizer holds the two Tanzanite gemstones he mined and sold for $3.4 million.
Filbert Rweyemamu/AFP via Getty Images

Tanzanian miner Saniniu Laizer has become a millionaire overnight by selling two Tanzanite gemstones — the largest ever found in the country — for 7.7 billion Tanzanian shillings ($3.4 million), according to multiple media reports.

The stones weigh 9.2 kg (20.3 lbs) and 5.8kg, and Laizer mined them last week but sold them Wednesday at a trading event in the region of Manyara, the BBC reported. 

Laizer, reportedly a father of more than 30 children, told the BBC that he planned to use the money to build a shopping mall and school in his community in Simanjiro, a district of Manyara. 

"I want to build this school near my home," he told the news outlet. "There are many poor people around here who can't afford to take their children to school."

He added: "I am not educated but I like things run in a professional way. So I would like my children to run the business professionally."

Despite his newfound wealth, Laizer said he would continue to look after his herd of 2,000 cows. The small-scale miner said he would slaughter one of the cows to celebrate and that there would also be a "big party."

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has reportedly congratulated Laizer over the phone and said the find showed the benefit of small-scale miners and "proves that Tanzania is rich."

Read the report on the BBC's website here.

make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact