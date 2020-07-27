Kyrie Irving commits $1.5 million to help cover the salaries of WNBA players sitting out this season

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is doing his part to ensure that his WNBA peers can opt out of playing this season without having to worry about their finances.

The 28-year-old point guard recently announced that through his KAI Empowerment Initiative, he is committing $1.5 million to help cover the salaries of WNBA players who forgo playing during the 2020 season, reports the Associated Press. Currently, WNBA executives and players have agreed that any person who is considered "at risk" for the virus can opt out of playing this season and still receive a full paycheck, according to NBC Sports. Meanwhile, other athletes who are not "at risk" can decide not to play for various reasons, but they will not receive any pay.

In addition to the fund, Irving has also partnered with the investment banking company UBS to provide financial literacy programs to all WNBA players, not just those who qualify for the money.

"This platform was created to provide support for all WNBA players in hopes to relieve some of the financial strain imposed during these challenging times," Irving said in a statement. "Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health or simply connect with their families, this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions."

To qualify, players must provide details around their decision to not play this season and they must verify that they are not receiving additional financial support from other organizations. The deadline to apply is August 11, with recipients of the money being notified on August 24.

Right now, the top annual salary in the WNBA is a little over $200,000, according to AP. Meaning that even if a player does get paid, her salary doesn't even compare to the millions of dollars top NBA players make each season, including Stephen Curry who made more than $40 million last year.