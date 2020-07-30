How I started my own successful YouTube channel reviewing tech products

CNBC's "College Voices 2020" is a series written by CNBC summer interns from universities across the country about coming of age, launching new careers and job hunting during a global pandemic. They're finding their voices during a time of great social change and hope for a better future. What money issues are they facing? How are they navigating their student loans? How are they getting work experience, networking and applying for jobs when so many opportunities have been canceled or postponed? How important is diversity and a company's values to Gen Z job seekers?

Covid-19 has rocked the economy in ways this world has never seen. Many people have found their lives turned upside-down, including students. I know right now a lot of students are finding themselves in challenging situations. Many are stuck at home, have lost a summer internship or can't find a job. However, even if the path ahead is not clear right now, it's important to remember there is always something you can do to move yourself forward — even when you're stuck at home! Jennifer Frick, a career consultant in the Career & Professional Development Center at Carnegie Mellon University, suggests using this as an opportunity for students to focus on their professional development. There are many ways for students to go about this. Students can: Do remote research or coursework to get ahead on their studies. A good resource for this is LinkedIn Learning.

Write a blog on a topic you're passionate about — so you become an expert yourself, instead of waiting for someone to offer you a chance to become an expert.

Start a YouTube channel on something you find interesting or enjoyable.

Contribute freelance articles to online publications.

Network in online forums for topics you're passionate about. For me, the choice was a YouTube channel. I decided when I was a sophomore in high school to make my own path – and not wait for something to be handed to me in college or beyond.

Where to begin

I've always been fascinated by consumer technology. Ever since I was a little kid, I would get extremely excited whenever a new phone or tablet was released, and I would do just about anything I could to get time to interact with them. So the idea to start a YouTube channel where I get to explore all the latest in consumer technology and review it for others to see and learn about, came naturally to me. Especially after seeing other fellow tech enthusiasts like Marques Brownlee and Unbox Therapy find so much success on the platform. The catalyst was a new printer I received that year as a holiday present. I thought this would be a perfect time to start a YouTube channel where I could talk about the printer and about other future tech I might receive. So I propped up my phone, sat down on my bedroom floor, and walked through the unboxing and setup of this Brother MFC-J450DW printer. You could definitely tell I was a newbie! More From Invest in You:

Here's what one resourceful grad is doing to find work in this tough job market But the more I worked at it, the better I got at making my videos. I saved up money from various little jobs and birthday presents and bought myself new tech to unbox for the channel. I started to get more and more interested in the production aspect of making these videos, and would challenge myself to make each new video better looking and more engaging than the last. I watched hours of YouTube tutorials on lighting, sound, editing and storytelling to try to consistently improve upon my craft. Not only did this allow me to improve my videos, but it also let me build up valuable expertise and experience in the process. At the same time I improved my production skills, I also improved my SEO (search engine optimization) abilities. I would consistently study the analytics YouTube provided me on my audience. I learned that the vast majority of the people watching my videos were men between 20 and 34 years old, so I started finding products and video ideas that would better suit that demographic's interests. As I did this, I noticed my organic traffic from YouTube's recommendations began to grow. I continued to refine and optimize my videos to garner as much organic traffic as possible. I finally knew I was on to something after I made an unboxing video of the iPhone 7 that got 100,000 views in the first month it was live! I kept creating more and more content over time, and I've been fortunate to have a few videos perform really well on YouTube's platform. I was super excited when last summer, just 5 years after I started the channel, I hit the 10,000 subscriber milestone.

Ben Boxer in Paris, France, vlogging during his semester studying abroad. Source: Anthony Aldana

Not only am I doing something I love, but my YouTube channel has acted as a sort of living portfolio of my work, and has been a major factor in me getting into my dream university, landing an amazing first internship, and acquiring my first video clients when I started my own production company, Boxer Video Productions.

