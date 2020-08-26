Younger women are twice as likely to make their families' financial decisions as in previous generations

Married women 45 and younger are twice as likely as older married women to make the financial decisions in their families, according to a new report from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

The report surveyed 4,000 women of all ages. It found that more women, regardless of martial status, are taking control of their money: 75% of women under 45 reported managing their money on their own, compared to 50% of women over 55.

The difference is partly due to women marrying at later ages than their parents' generation, says Kirstin Hill, chief operating officer for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. When they get married later, it's common for both partners to continue to manage at least part of their finances and investments separately.

Women are also more educated than ever and are more often the primary breadwinners in their households. That adds to their confidence with handling money.

"Arguably, younger women are standing on the shoulders of generations of women before them and now seizing the opportunity to take control of their finances," says Hill.

Younger women are also actively educating themselves on financial matters and are more comfortable talking about their finances with others, says Hill.