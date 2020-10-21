New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on fear and Covid-19: 'You can feel fear, but acting on it is different'

This spring, all eyes were on New York, when we became the epicenter of the U.S. pandemic — with over 25,000 confirmed deaths and more than 477,000 cases of Covid-19.

But New York came together and fought through the worse. Of course, there's still much more to be done, and infection rates are on the rise in many parts of the world. But these past few months, I've been reflecting on leadership lessons from the early days of the pandemic.

One of the most important lessons is about how fear can get us through tough times.

In March, I had an interesting conversation with a woman who had been watching the daily briefings. She said she was taken with the fact that I didn't seem "scared" about Covid-19.

"I don't mean to disappoint you," I said, "but you couldn't be more wrong."

She was surprised.

"I am more frightened about Covid-19 than almost anything in my life," I said.

I had already been thinking about what dimension of the crisis frightened me the most. I think it was the "fear of the unknown known," as the expression goes.

There were existing facts about this virus that we just didn't know at the time, but I was sure that we would know in the future. Then, with the advantages of hindsight, we would say that we should have made different decisions, such as asking people to wear masks sooner.

A factor driving the fear for me was that the "facts" were already changing. The worst was the reversal on the belief that asymptomatic people couldn't spread the virus. We would have operated much differently if we had known earlier.

What else would we find out six months down the road?

I talked about this with my daughters one evening while sitting around the dinner table. They asked me how I seemed so calm at the briefings when they knew how anxious I was. I said to them, "You can feel fear, but acting on fear is different."

I think it's disingenuous when people say they weren't afraid in a situation that would normally trigger fear. Fear is a normal and healthy response to the appropriate stimulus. If you don't feel fear, you don't appreciate the consequences of the circumstances.

I told my daughters to confront the worst-case scenario and make peace with it. Resolve the anxiety. I understood the projection models. I knew how bad it could be. The question was: What will I do with the fear, and how will I succumb to it?

I also said that there are little things you can do to help with the fear when you are speaking in public: Control your breathing by taking long deep breaths. Fill your stomach when you inhale. Don't drink coffee. I never allowed fear to control me. The fear kept my adrenaline high, and that was a positive. But I would not let the fear be a negative, and I would not spread it. Fear is also a virus.