From Facebook to Reddit, how Silicon Valley salary adjustments could redefine remote worker earnings

A richer talent pool

The tech industry has long been recognized for its ability to attract top talent with generous pay packets and lavish benefits. But that could be changing as employers consider localizing pay according to where the staff is based. That may be bad news for tech workers. In a recent survey of more than 2,000 tech professionals, more than half (53%) said that they would move to a lower-cost city if work-from-home policies became permanent, but the majority (56%) said they would not take a pay cut to do so.

However, it could be good news for leveling the field and broadening access to talent, according to the experts. "Employers will benefit from a richer talent pool," said Orly Lobel, law professor at the University of San Diego and the author of "Talent wants to be free." "Now companies are realizing that with new technological capabilities and the right structures in place, they can recruit from anywhere without requiring geographic mobility."

International implications

The shift away from expensive tech hubs would open up new opportunities for previously underrepresented workers in the United States — such as women, minorities and older workers, who typically face greater hurdles in working in major cities, said Lobel. But it could also present more options for overseas workers, too. "With a more permanent remote working arrangement, the competition for talent intensifies as the talent pool becomes less location-centric," said Sonia Liew, rewards practice leader for Singapore at global advisory firm Willis Towers Watson.

Those changes may, in turn, prompt international firms to follow the U.S. in adopting localized pay rates across cities and regions. Such strategies will be most applicable for larger countries with similarly divergent living costs, according to HR consulting firm Mercer. "In Asia, this may apply to China's or India's tiers in cities — as it will only impact larger countries with differentiated pay levels," said Godelieve Van Dooren, Mercer's regional industries and career products leader for Asia-Pacific.

Opportunities for employers and employees

International employers have yet to make such salary adjustment announcements, the experts noted. Indeed, in its latest salary report, Willis Towers Watson found that employers in Asia-Pacific are more likely to freeze salaries and bonuses this year. However, the changing landscape presents new challenges and opportunities for both employers and employees. Companies will need to consider how their existing employment contracts view compensation changes and what restrictions they may face, according to Guillaume Vergnaud, managing director of consultancy firm New Horizons Global Partners. Those who deem it appropriate to adjust salaries should inform those affected as soon as possible and confirm any changes in writing — ideally with an updated employment contract, he said.

Meanwhile, employees will need to be aware of how any decision to relocate might impact their pay packet. Willis Towers Watson's Liew encouraged employees to be flexible and receptive to hybrid compensation packages that offer benefits beyond traditional remuneration, such as remote working allowances. "As companies navigate through this crisis and the uncertainties ahead, it is critical to ensure that employees understand how their pay is determined and perceive that their pay is fair relative to their contribution," she said.

A longer-term shift

That flexibility could be important going forward, according to Julia Pollak, labor economist at jobs marketplace ZipRecruiter, who predicted that theoretically, lower living costs and fewer work-related expenses for remote workers could translate to wage stagnation going forward. "Wage growth may slow in the coming years as a result of the shift to remote work because employees are saving large amounts of money on commuting, work attire and housing," said Pollak.

