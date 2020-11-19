McKinsey report: 62% of workers worldwide consider mental health 'a top challenge'

As the world nears the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic, many workers say that their mental health is at risk. In a new report, McKinsey surveyed 1,100 executives and 2,656 employees across 11 countries to see how the pandemic is impacting workers. They found that while 96% of companies globally have made changes to their HR policies and increased employee resources, only 1 in 6 employees report feeling supported and 62% of employees globally "consider mental health issues a top challenge." An even larger share of women, 67%, said that mental health was their biggest coronavirus-related challenge. Other common challenges expressed by workers included feeling disconnected, a lack of opportunity for growth and coordinating child care.

"As you look globally at the effect of Covid-19 has had across groups, there's a lot of similarities around the world. Globally, the biggest concerns are mental and physical health," says Kweilin Ellingrud, McKinsey's lead author of the report. "But then some particular groups and some places have been disproportionately affected. For example, in India, Brazil and China, 75% to 90% of respondents cite workplace health and safety and mental health as challenges in the contact of Covid-19, compared with 50% to 60% of those in the United States, the United Kingdom and France." Workers from backgrounds that are not the majority in their country and workers in emerging economies reported facing the greatest challenges from the pandemic.

