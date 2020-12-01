Post-election, political partisanship on Main Street is spiking

Main Street confidence dropped again this quarter — the second setback this year and also only the second substantial decrease in the nearly four years since the start of the quarterly CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Confidence Survey. The primary cause is simple: the election. Even as the coronavirus is resurging, state and local governments are again eyeing tighter restrictions, and businesses are bracing for flagging demand, it's politics that's driving economic expectations.

From the very first quarterly survey, which coincided with the first full month of the Trump presidency, political partisanship has been an underlying driver of the rosy outlook on Main Street. More small business owners — usually about 60% — are Republicans than Democrats, and their confidence has been bolstered by the fact that President Donald Trump, a Republican, holds the highest political office in the country.

Small business owners who are Republicans have expressed consistently higher levels of confidence in our survey, often scoring 20 points higher than Democrats on the 0 to 100 Small Business Confidence Index scale.

That all changed with the election of Joe Biden earlier this month. From the third quarter survey, conducted at the end of July, to the fourth quarter survey, conducted Nov. 10-17 after the election results were clear, the overall Small Business Confidence Index dropped to a score of 48 out of a possible 100, a new low. But, that drop was not universal: small business owners who are Democrats recorded a pop in confidence from a score of 46 to 58, while Republicans had a near-mirror-image drop from 57 to 42.

In fact, this quarter-over-quarter change marked the first time in the nearly four years of the tracking survey that Democrats reported an increase in confidence of five index points or greater, and also the first quarter in which Democrats' score surpassed a score of 51. It was also the first time that Republicans' score fell below 50.

Policy changes spur a partisan shift

A new administration and a switch in party control at the highest level of government means that new policies and regulations are sure to come. For business leaders, accommodating those changes can be a challenge; for small business owners in particular, doing so can be a real threat. Small business owners' forward-looking expectations, rather than their assessments of the current business climate, are what has changed the most as a result of the election.

In some instances, Democrats and Republicans had previously been well aligned, but now they are split. In others, Republicans' relatively high confidence fell, while Democrats' low confidence rose.

On regulation, for example, small business owners of every political leaning had similar expectations in Q3: 33% of Republicans, 33% of independents, and 37% of Democrats said they expected government regulations to have a negative effect on their business in the next 12 months. This quarter, their views diverged dramatically, with the Republicans' response skyrocketing to 72%, independents' holding steady at 37%, and Democrats' falling to just 11%.